Naval Magazine Indian Island Participates In Kilisut Harbor Restoration Project

INDIAN ISLAND, Wash. (March 27, 2021) Members of the North Olympic Salmon Coalition give instructions to civilian and U.S. Navy volunteers on how to plant bushes, trees and other plant life to support the Killisut Harbor Restoration Project. The Kilisut Harbor Restoration Project restored a water way between the Indian and Marrowstone Islands in the Puget Sound, benefitting water quality and sea life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Kinkead)

