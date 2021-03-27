Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Magazine Indian Island Participates In Kilisut Harbor Restoration Project [Image 1 of 4]

    Naval Magazine Indian Island Participates In Kilisut Harbor Restoration Project

    WA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Kinkead 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    INDIAN ISLAND, Wash. (March 27, 2021) Cmdr. Don Emerson, commanding officer of Naval Magazine Indian Island, works with his family to help the North Olympic Salmon Coalition's goal of replacing natural and local plant life to support the Killisut Harbor Restoration Project. The Kilisut Harbor Restoration Project restored a water way between the Indian and Marrowstone Islands in the Puget Sound, benefitting water quality and sea life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Kinkead)

    This work, Naval Magazine Indian Island Participates In Kilisut Harbor Restoration Project [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ian Kinkead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ENVIRONMENT
    PUGET SOUND
    PLANTING
    NORTH OLYMPIC SALMON COALITION

