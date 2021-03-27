Naval Magazine Indian Island Participates In Kilisut Harbor Restoration Project

INDIAN ISLAND, Wash. (March 27, 2021) Cmdr. Don Emerson, commanding officer of Naval Magazine Indian Island, works with his family to help the North Olympic Salmon Coalition's goal of replacing natural and local plant life to support the Killisut Harbor Restoration Project. The Kilisut Harbor Restoration Project restored a water way between the Indian and Marrowstone Islands in the Puget Sound, benefitting water quality and sea life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Kinkead)

