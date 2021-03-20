An Airman from the 822nd Base Defense Squadron trains using the Virtual Battle Space Simulator System (VBS3) March 20, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The VBS3 lets Airmen practice tactics, techniques, and procedures in a safe environment for personnel and equipment. The system is malleable enough to represent different training terrains and adversaries, and functional enough for the training developer to on develop realistic field problems and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Faith Brodkorb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 14:01 Photo ID: 6582997 VIRIN: 210320-F-NY138-1058 Resolution: 5237x3491 Size: 5.75 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 820th BDG Airmen use virtual training simulator [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Faith Brodkorb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.