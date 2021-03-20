Members of the 822nd Base Defense Squadron receive a mission brief before training with the Virtual Battle Space Simulator System (VBS3) March 20, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The VBS3 is like a video game system that allows teams to practice unit tactics in scenarios they wouldn’t be able to replicate in a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Faith Brodkorb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 14:01 Photo ID: 6582992 VIRIN: 210320-F-NY138-1018 Resolution: 4360x2907 Size: 3.77 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 820th BDG Airmen use virtual training simulator [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Faith Brodkorb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.