    820th BDG Airmen use virtual training simulator [Image 1 of 5]

    820th BDG Airmen use virtual training simulator

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Capt. Faith Brodkorb 

    93d Air Ground Operations Wing

    Members of the 822nd Base Defense Squadron receive a mission brief before training with the Virtual Battle Space Simulator System (VBS3) March 20, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The VBS3 is like a video game system that allows teams to practice unit tactics in scenarios they wouldn’t be able to replicate in a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Faith Brodkorb)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 14:01
    Photo ID: 6582992
    VIRIN: 210320-F-NY138-1018
    Resolution: 4360x2907
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 820th BDG Airmen use virtual training simulator [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Faith Brodkorb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    820th Base Defense Group
    820 BDG
    93d AGOW
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    820th BDG
    93 AGOW

