Members of the 822nd Base Defense Squadron receive a mission brief before training with the Virtual Battle Space Simulator System (VBS3) March 20, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The VBS3 is like a video game system that allows teams to practice unit tactics in scenarios they wouldn’t be able to replicate in a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Faith Brodkorb)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 14:01
|Photo ID:
|6582992
|VIRIN:
|210320-F-NY138-1018
|Resolution:
|4360x2907
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 820th BDG Airmen use virtual training simulator [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Faith Brodkorb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
