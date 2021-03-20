Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    820th BDG Airmen use virtual training simulator [Image 3 of 5]

    820th BDG Airmen use virtual training simulator

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Capt. Faith Brodkorb 

    93d Air Ground Operations Wing

    An Airman from the 822nd Base Defense Squadron trains using the Virtual Battle Space Simulator System (VBS3) March 20, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The VBS3 lets Airmen practice tactics, techniques, and procedures in a safe environment for personnel and equipment. The system is malleable enough to represent different training terrains and adversaries, and functional enough for the training developer to on develop realistic field problems and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Faith Brodkorb)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 14:01
    Photo ID: 6582996
    VIRIN: 210320-F-NY138-1054
    Resolution: 2898x3623
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 820th BDG Airmen use virtual training simulator [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Faith Brodkorb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    820th Base Defense Group
    820 BDG
    93d AGOW
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    820th BDG
    93 AGOW

