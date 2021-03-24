Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Hygiene [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Hygiene

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 24, 2021) - Shelly Hernandez, a dental hygienist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, performs a cleaning. Hernandez, a native of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, says, “We take great pride in being able to play an essential role in meeting the oral care requirements of our nation’s military.” Dental hygienists play a key role in helping patients maintain good oral health and dental readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 13:49
    Photo ID: 6582980
    VIRIN: 210324-N-QA097-051
    Resolution: 3166x2988
    Size: 815.49 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Hygiene [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hygiene
    dental
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville
    Naval Hospital Jackson

