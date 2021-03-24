JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 24, 2021) - Shelly Hernandez, a dental hygienist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, performs a cleaning. Hernandez, a native of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, says, “We take great pride in being able to play an essential role in meeting the oral care requirements of our nation’s military.” Dental hygienists play a key role in helping patients maintain good oral health and dental readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 13:49
|Photo ID:
|6582980
|VIRIN:
|210324-N-QA097-051
|Resolution:
|3166x2988
|Size:
|815.49 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Hygiene [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS
