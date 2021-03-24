JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 24, 2021) - Shelly Hernandez, a dental hygienist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, performs a cleaning. Hernandez, a native of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, says, “We take great pride in being able to play an essential role in meeting the oral care requirements of our nation’s military.” Dental hygienists play a key role in helping patients maintain good oral health and dental readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 13:49 Photo ID: 6582980 VIRIN: 210324-N-QA097-051 Resolution: 3166x2988 Size: 815.49 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Dental Hygiene [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.