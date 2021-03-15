Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Chief Petty Officers [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Chief Petty Officers

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 18, 2021) - Happy 128th birthday, U.S. Navy Chiefs! Chief Hospital Corpsman Leslie Cachero, leading chief petty officer at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s laboratory, discusses enlisted professional development with Cmdr. Jason Henry. Cachero, a native of San Diego, California, says, “Chief petty officers play a vital role in enforcing standards and are the keepers of Naval heritage and tradition. As a Chief, I love the fact that we get to know and train each of our sailors to the highest standard, because one day they will be the ones who replace us as senior enlisted.” On April 1, 1893, Navy General Order 409 established the rank of chief petty officer, the highest enlisted rank at that time in the U.S. Navy. Serving as both technical experts and leaders, chief petty officers are recognized as the backbone of the Navy. Newly commissioned junior officers and sailors often receive training from chief petty officers during their indoctrination into the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021
    VIRIN: 210318-N-QA097-050
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Chief Petty Officers [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Petty Officers
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

