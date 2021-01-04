Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Navy Exchange Service Command Celebrates 75 Years of Service [Image 6 of 9]

    The Navy Exchange Service Command Celebrates 75 Years of Service

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Customers at NEX San Diego celebrate the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) 75th birthday on April 1. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 12:15
    Photo ID: 6582824
    VIRIN: 210401-N-QY289-0008
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Navy Exchange Service Command Celebrates 75 Years of Service [Image 9 of 9], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Navy Exchange Service Command Celebrates 75 Years of Service
    The Navy Exchange Service Command Celebrates 75 Years of Service
    The Navy Exchange Service Command Celebrates 75 Years of Service
    The Navy Exchange Service Command Celebrates 75 Years of Service
    The Navy Exchange Service Command Celebrates 75 Years of Service
    The Navy Exchange Service Command Celebrates 75 Years of Service
    The Navy Exchange Service Command Celebrates 75 Years of Service
    The Navy Exchange Service Command Celebrates 75 Years of Service
    The Navy Exchange Service Command Celebrates 75 Years of Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Base San Diego
    Navy Exchange Service Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT