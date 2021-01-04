The Navy Exchange Service Command Celebrates 75 Years of Service

Customers at NEX San Diego celebrate the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) 75th birthday on April 1. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

