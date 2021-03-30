flight quarters

210330-N-CJ510-0052 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 30, 2021) A MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, departs the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), March 29, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

