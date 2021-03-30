Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    flight quarters [Image 1 of 10]

    flight quarters

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210330-N-CJ510-0071 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 30, 2021) Lt. j.g. Laura Black observes as a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, departs the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), March 29, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 07:49
    Photo ID: 6582342
    VIRIN: 210330-N-CJ510-0071
    Resolution: 5798x4480
    Size: 680.62 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, flight quarters [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    flight quarters
    flight quarters
    flight quarters
    flight quarters
    weapons shoot
    weapons shoot
    weapons shoot
    weapons shoot
    weapons shoot
    weapons shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight quarters
    6th Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    USS Roosevelt
    HSM 79

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT