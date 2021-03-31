210331-N-CJ510-0322 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 31, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jesse Chavez, left, observes as Yeoman 1st Class Kyle Faulk fires an M-240B machine gun during a crew served weapons shoot, March 31, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

