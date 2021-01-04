Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan's CV signs proclamation recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness, Prevention month

    Osan's CV signs proclamation recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness, Prevention month

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response staff, volunteer victim advocates and Col. Henry Jeffress, 51st Fighter Wing vice commander, poses for a group photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2021. SAPR VVAs provide essential support and care to victims by assisting them in making informed decisions as they progress through resolution and healing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Osan's CV signs proclamation recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness, Prevention month
    Osan's CV signs proclamation recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness, Prevention month
    Osan's CV signs proclamation recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness, Prevention month

    51st Fighter Wing
    51 FW
    stampede
    fight tonight

