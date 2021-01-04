Osan's CV signs proclamation recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness, Prevention month

U.S. Air Force Col. Henry Jeffress, 51st Fight Wing vice commander, left, and Richard Coyle, 51st Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program manager, right, review the SAPR proclamation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2021. The Department of Defense observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month by focusing on creating and cultivating a culture to eliminate sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

