U.S. Air Force Col. Henry Jeffress, 51st Fight Wing vice commander, left, and Richard Coyle, 51st Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program manager, right, review the SAPR proclamation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2021. The Department of Defense observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month by focusing on creating and cultivating a culture to eliminate sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 01:51
|Photo ID:
|6581560
|VIRIN:
|210401-F-HT863-1008
|Resolution:
|4816x3204
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan's CV signs proclamation recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness, Prevention month [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
