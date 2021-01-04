Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan's CV signs proclamation recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness, Prevention month [Image 1 of 3]

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Henry Jeffress, 51st Fight Wing vice commander, left, and Richard Coyle, 51st Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program manager, right, review the SAPR proclamation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2021. The Department of Defense observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month by focusing on creating and cultivating a culture to eliminate sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 01:51
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan's CV signs proclamation recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness, Prevention month [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

