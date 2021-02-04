Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Another project under the belt for the Far East District

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Yong-un Yi 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Captured is the new Army storage warehouse staging and loading docks, which was turned over to Col. Garrett Cottrell, Deputy Commanding Officer - Transformation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District, on behalf of the U.S. government by Col. Pyo In Tae, ROK Design and Construction Agent, on behalf of the ROK government during the Acceptance Release Letter signing at USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Apr. 2, 2021.

    Korea
    USACE
    USAG Humphreys
    Far East District
    FED
    ARL ceremony

