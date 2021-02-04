Another project under the belt for the Far East District

Photo By Susan Lee | Col. Garrett Cottrell (left), Deputy Commanding Officer - Transformation, U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Susan Lee | Col. Garrett Cottrell (left), Deputy Commanding Officer - Transformation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District, and Col. Pyo In Tae (right), Chief, Program Management Team, ROK Design and Construction Agent, sign the Acceptance Release Letter for SPT060 Site 2 Building E, which will support storage requirements for various agencies across USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Apr. 2, 2021. see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) completed its latest project, SPT060 Site 2 Building E, a support building, with an Acceptance Release Letter (ARL) ceremony at USAG Humphreys, Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea, Apr. 2.



The ARL signing signifies a milestone in a project, where the U.S. government accepts the substantially completed facility from the ROK government. A ceremony is held to commemorate the strength of the US-ROK alliance, which is demonstrated in the completed facility.



During this event, the U.S. Design and Construction Agent (DCA), Col. Garrett B. Cottrell, accepted the new Army support building on behalf of the U.S. government from the ROK DCA, Col. Pyo In Tae, on behalf of the ROK government. After a building is accepted by the U.S. government, it is only a matter of time before end-users receive the building, which is often celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.



Building E provides end-users with 152,826 square feet of cold and dry storage space for their supplies and equipment. Turnover of this facility marks the completion of Site 2 and the greater project under which it fell. The overarching project, SPT060, consisted of a bundle of storage warehouse projects, required by a variety of end-users to include but not limited to the Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Supply, Morale, Welfare & Recreation (MWR) Supply, Directorate of Emergency Services (DES), and DES Fire.



“As a Soldier, I know how important these facilities are to sustainment and readiness,” said Pyo. “This facility will contribute to increasing the overall quality of life and services provided to Soldiers, Civilians, Contractors, and dependents stationed at USAG Humphreys.”



This is another project completed under the Yongsan Relocation Plan, which relocates most U.S. Forces and headquarters activities from the Seoul metropolitan area to areas south, most notably to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys.



Among the guests present for the ARL signing ceremony was FED Project Engineer, Anibal Barrios.



“Finishing the facility has been a breath of fresh air,” said Barrios. “Despite the challenges we encountered, we delivered.”



With this project wrapped up and under the belt, Barrios is looking forward to delivering his next project.



USACE Far East District is the premier engineering, design, and construction agent for all DoD agencies in the Republic of Korea. Since its inception, the Far East District has played a critical role in the security and stability of the region and in strengthening the alliance between the US and the ROK. As such, it also fulfills a unique mission; the only “maneuver” district within USACE, FED must always be prepared for war, even while building for peace on the Korean peninsula. The Far East District is responsible for executing a multi-billion dollar program, the largest construction program managed by the U.S. Army.