Another project under the belt for the Far East District

Col. Garrett Cottrell (left), Deputy Commanding Officer - Transformation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District, and Col. Pyo In Tae (right), Chief, Program Management Team, ROK Design and Construction Agent, sign the Acceptance Release Letter for SPT060 Site 2 Building E, which will support storage requirements for various agencies across USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Apr. 2, 2021.

