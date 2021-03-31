PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2021) U.S. Sailors, assigned to the “Magicians” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35, wash an MH-60R Sea Hawk on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) March 31, 2021. John Finn is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 00:01 Photo ID: 6581341 VIRIN: 210331-N-SS350-1012 Resolution: 5097x2867 Size: 1.57 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.