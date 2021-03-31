Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Waite  

    USS John Finn (DDG 113)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2021) U.S. Navy Seaman Nicholas Sanchez, from Houston, applies primer to the hull of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) March 31, 2021. John Finn is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 00:01
    Photo ID: 6581344
    VIRIN: 210331-N-SS350-1045
    Resolution: 3095x2211
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Fleet
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    TRCSG
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

