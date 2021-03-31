USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2021) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Andre Cajero, from Mission, Texas, assigned to the “Magicians” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35, rinses an MH-60R Sea Hawk on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) March 31, 2021. John Finn is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

