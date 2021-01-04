Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and their families conduct a "CROSS" Fit workout organized by the brigade unit ministry team at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 1, 2010. The participants carried a large piece of wood throughout the workout to symbolize the cross the Jesus carried before he was crucified. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 20:48 Photo ID: 6580685 VIRIN: 210401-A-AK380-082 Resolution: 4920x3280 Size: 882.02 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "CROSS" Fit Workout [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.