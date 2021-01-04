Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "CROSS" Fit Workout

    &quot;CROSS&quot; Fit Workout

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and their families conduct a "CROSS" Fit workout organized by the brigade unit ministry team at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 1, 2010. The participants carried a large piece of wood throughout the workout to symbolize the cross the Jesus carried before he was crucified. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 20:48
    Photo ID: 6580688
    VIRIN: 210401-A-AK380-188
    Resolution: 3640x2427
    Size: 475.09 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, "CROSS" Fit Workout [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Workout
    Fitness
    Chaplain
    Easter

