Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and their families conduct a "CROSS" Fit workout organized by the brigade unit ministry team at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 1, 2010. The participants carried a large piece of wood throughout the workout to symbolize the cross the Jesus carried before he was crucified. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 20:48
|Photo ID:
|6580686
|VIRIN:
|210401-A-AK380-092
|Resolution:
|4612x3075
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, "CROSS" Fit Workout [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT