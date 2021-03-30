Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor removes wire

    Sailor removes wire

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Curtis Burdick 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Jordan Olvera, from Columbus, Ohio, removes dead end cables aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Norfolk, Virginia, March 30, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Curtis Burdick)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 18:47
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor removes wire [Image 5 of 5], by SA Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

