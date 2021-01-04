Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Petty Officer Birthday [Image 1 of 5]

    Chief Petty Officer Birthday

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Pittman 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Master Chief Marc Puco, command master chief of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), left, and U.S. Navy Chief Logistics Specialist Gerald Goodin, from St. Louis, Missouri, participate in a cake cutting ceremony in celebration of the 128th birthday of the rate of Chief Petty Officer, aboard the John C. Stennis, in Norfolk, Virginia, April 1, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete RCOH on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas R. Pittman)

    This work, Chief Petty Officer Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Thomas Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

