Sailor prepares food

U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Amado Fernandez, from Fresno, California, prepares food in the galley aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Norfolk, Virginia, March 30, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Curtis Burdick)

