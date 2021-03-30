The sun sets over a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft on the flight line at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 30, 2021. The 436th Airlift Wing owns, maintains and operates C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft with a mission to provide rapid global airlift, combat ready Airmen and unrivaled installation support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 16:24
|Photo ID:
|6579834
|VIRIN:
|210330-F-UO935-1106
|Resolution:
|4128x2613
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dover AFB works into the night [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
