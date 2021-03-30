Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB works into the night [Image 2 of 3]

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The sun sets over a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft on the flight line at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 30, 2021. The 436th Airlift Wing owns, maintains and operates C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft with a mission to provide rapid global airlift, combat ready Airmen and unrivaled installation support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 16:24
    Photo ID: 6579833
    VIRIN: 210330-F-UO935-1050
    Resolution: 3770x2375
    Size: 926.59 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB works into the night [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

