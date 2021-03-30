Dover AFB works into the night

The sun sets over C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft on the flight line at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 30, 2021. The 436th Airlift Wing owns, maintains and operates the C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft with a mission to provide rapid global airlift, combat ready Airmen and unrivaled installation support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

