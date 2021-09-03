Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    81st SBCT Mobilize [Image 2 of 2]

    81st SBCT Mobilize

    MCCHORD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Sara Morris 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Honeycutt bumps elbows with the Soldiers in the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team Headquarters element as they prepare to board their flight to Fort Bliss for premobilization training before heading to Ukraine as a part of the Joint Multinational Training Group.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 16:38
    Photo ID: 6579830
    VIRIN: 210309-O-IA145-257
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: MCCHORD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Hometown: MCCHORD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st SBCT Mobilize [Image 2 of 2], by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    81st SBCT Mobilize
    81st SBCT Mobilize

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    81st SBCT Headquarters Element begins journey to Ukraine

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Washington Army National Guard
    81st SBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT