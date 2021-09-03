81st SBCT Mobilize

Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Honeycutt bumps elbows with the Soldiers in the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team Headquarters element as they prepare to board their flight to Fort Bliss for premobilization training before heading to Ukraine as a part of the Joint Multinational Training Group.

