Soldiers in the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team Headquarters element prepare to board their flight to Fort Bliss for premobilization training before heading to Ukraine as a part of the Joint Multinational Training Group.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 16:39
|Photo ID:
|6579829
|VIRIN:
|210309-O-IA145-131
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|MCCHORD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Hometown:
|MCCHORD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 81st SBCT Mobilize [Image 2 of 2], by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
81st SBCT Headquarters Element begins journey to Ukraine
