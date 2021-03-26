U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commanding general, Francis reminded everyone of the crucial role they play in the Army’s mission, adding that it is not easy taking Soldiers from basic training and turning them into professional mechanics—having a direct hand on the success of the aviation mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Foister)

Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 1st Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment named Army Aviation Battalion of the Year