Leaders of the 1st Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade, receive the Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker award March 26, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commanding general, presented the award to the battalion in a brief ceremony, saying they rose above other battalions in the 128th Brigade—and across the entire Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)
1st Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment named Army Aviation Battalion of the Year
