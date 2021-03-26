Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment named Army Aviation Battalion of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

    1st Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment named Army Aviation Battalion of the Year

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joseph Magbanua 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Leaders of the 1st Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade, receive the Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker award March 26, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commanding general, presented the award to the battalion in a brief ceremony, saying they rose above other battalions in the 128th Brigade—and across the entire Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
    USAACE
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    128th Aviation Brigade
    Aviation Battalion of the Year

