This work is snow joke

Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to conduct maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III engine at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 1, 2021. Airmen conduct a variety of maintenance tasks on aircraft allowing the aircraft to continue flying sorties and complete the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

