Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to conduct maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III engine at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 1, 2021. Airmen conduct a variety of maintenance tasks on aircraft allowing the aircraft to continue flying sorties and complete the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 15:09
|Photo ID:
|6579653
|VIRIN:
|210401-F-UJ876-1081
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.47 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, This work is snow joke [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
