Senior Airman Tom King, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, gathers tools while preparing to conduct maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III engine at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 1, 2021. Aerospace propulsion technicians inspect and conduct maintenance on aircraft engines to ensure operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 15:09
|Photo ID:
|6579652
|VIRIN:
|210401-F-UJ876-1021
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.62 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Snow tool too small [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
