Snow movement

Senior Airman Tom King, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, maneuvers a maintenance stand while preparing to conduct maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III engine at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, April 1, 2021. These specialized stands are designed to be able to hold all equipment technicians may need while conducting maintenance on C-17 engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Taken: 04.01.2021
Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US