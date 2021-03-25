Naval Applications for Machine Learning workshop keeps NIWC Pacific on the cutting edge of information warfare

210325-N-N1809-002 San Diego, CA (March 25, 2021) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Commanding Officer Rear Adm. Douglas Small welcomes attendees to the Naval Applications for Machine Learning (NAML) virtual workshop. More than 1,200 attendees gathered online March 23–25 for the NAML workshop hosted by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific and the San Diego chapter of AFCEA International.

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0