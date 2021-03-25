Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Applications for Machine Learning workshop keeps NIWC Pacific on the cutting edge of information warfare [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Applications for Machine Learning workshop keeps NIWC Pacific on the cutting edge of information warfare

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    210325-N-N1809-002 San Diego, CA (March 25, 2021) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Commanding Officer Rear Adm. Douglas Small welcomes attendees to the Naval Applications for Machine Learning (NAML) virtual workshop. More than 1,200 attendees gathered online March 23–25 for the NAML workshop hosted by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific and the San Diego chapter of AFCEA International.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 14:33
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    artificial intelligence
    machine learning
    NIWC Pacific
    NAML
