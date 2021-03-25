210325-N-N1809-001 San Diego, CA (March 25, 2021) Dr. Katie Rainey, Naval Applications for Machine Learning (NAML) general chair and Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific scientist, gives opening remarks during the NAML virtual workshop. More than 1,200 attendees gathered online March 23–25 for the NAML workshop hosted by NIWC Pacific and the San Diego chapter of AFCEA International.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 14:33
|Photo ID:
|6579627
|VIRIN:
|210325-N-N1809-001
|Resolution:
|1066x762
|Size:
|210.69 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Applications for Machine Learning workshop keeps NIWC Pacific on the cutting edge of information warfare [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Applications for Machine Learning workshop keeps NIWC Pacific on the cutting edge of information warfare
LEAVE A COMMENT