Naval Applications for Machine Learning workshop keeps NIWC Pacific on the cutting edge of information warfare

210205-N-N1809-001 San Diego, CA (Feb. 5, 2021) The ​Naval Applications of Machine Learning (NAML) 2021 poster incorporates the text "​Naval Applications of Machine Learning", "NAML 2021" and "virtual" surrounding an animated depiction of a clown fish, the pattern on which spells out “NAML.” More than 1,200 attendees gathered online March 23–25 for the NAML workshop hosted by NIWC Pacific and the San Diego chapter of AFCEA International.

