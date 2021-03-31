Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    39th SFS defenders arm up for duty [Image 9 of 9]

    39th SFS defenders arm up for duty

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A 39th Security Forces Squadron patrolman departs the armory for duty March 31, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The mission of the 39th SFS is to provide cutting edge force protection for Incirlik and its geographically separated units in Turkey, security for tanker and airlift operations supporting, law enforcement services and support for numerous contingency operations in Europe and Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 10:19
    Photo ID: 6579101
    VIRIN: 210331-F-BQ566-1004
    Resolution: 3857x4821
    Size: 11.08 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th SFS defenders arm up for duty [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th SFS defenders arm up for duty
    39th SFS defenders arm up for duty
    39th SFS defenders arm up for duty
    39th SFS defenders arm up for duty
    39th SFS defenders arm up for duty
    39th SFS defenders arm up for duty
    39th SFS defenders arm up for duty
    39th SFS defenders arm up for duty
    39th SFS defenders arm up for duty

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. Air Force
    39th Air Base Wing
    39th Security Forces Squdron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT