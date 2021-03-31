39th SFS defenders arm up for duty

A 39th Security Forces Squadron patrolman departs the armory for duty March 31, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The mission of the 39th SFS is to provide cutting edge force protection for Incirlik and its geographically separated units in Turkey, security for tanker and airlift operations supporting, law enforcement services and support for numerous contingency operations in Europe and Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

Date Taken: 03.31.2021
Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR