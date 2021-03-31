Airman 1st Class Anthony Medrano, 39th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, approaches the armory window during guard mount March 31, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Guard mount is a pre-shift official formation among designated security forces squadrons across the U.S. Air Force. The formation is usually held after all personnel have received their weapons and equipment for their shift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 10:18
|Photo ID:
|6579099
|VIRIN:
|210331-F-BQ566-1017
|Resolution:
|3962x4952
|Size:
|12.71 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 39th SFS defenders arm up for duty [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
