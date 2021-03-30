39th SFS defenders arm up for duty

A set of handcuffs hang from a locker inside the 39th Security Forces Squadron armory at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 31, 2021. The mission of the 39th SFS is to provide cutting edge force protection for Incirlik and its geographically separated units in Turkey, security for tanker and airlift operations, law enforcement services and support for numerous contingency operations in Europe and Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

