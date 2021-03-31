Senior Master Sgt. Roy Foster, 31st Munitions Squadron systems flight chief, center, speaks to guests at a ribbon cutting ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 31, 2021. The ceremony marked the unveiling of three new earth-covered munitions storage modules on Area F. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 10:19
|Photo ID:
|6579098
|VIRIN:
|210331-F-DV125-1009
|Resolution:
|2803x2002
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 MUNS cuts ribbon on new munitions storage area [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt K. Tucker Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31 MUNS cuts ribbon on new munitions storage area
LEAVE A COMMENT