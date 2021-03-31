Senior Master Sgt. Roy Foster, 31st Munitions Squadron systems flight chief, center, speaks to guests at a ribbon cutting ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 31, 2021. The ceremony marked the unveiling of three new earth-covered munitions storage modules on Area F. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 10:19 Photo ID: 6579098 VIRIN: 210331-F-DV125-1009 Resolution: 2803x2002 Size: 3.8 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 MUNS cuts ribbon on new munitions storage area [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt K. Tucker Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.