    31 MUNS cuts ribbon on new munitions storage area [Image 3 of 3]

    31 MUNS cuts ribbon on new munitions storage area

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and contracting personnel, along with 31st Fighter Wing leadership, stand before three new earth-covered munitions storage modules on Area F at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 31, 2021. Planning for the modules began in 2014, with construction starting March 2020 and finishing one year later. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 10:19
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    NAVFAC
    ribbon cutting
    MUNS
    munitions storage

