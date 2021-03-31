U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and contracting personnel, along with 31st Fighter Wing leadership, stand before three new earth-covered munitions storage modules on Area F at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 31, 2021. Planning for the modules began in 2014, with construction starting March 2020 and finishing one year later. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 10:19 Photo ID: 6579102 VIRIN: 210331-F-DV125-1024 Resolution: 3630x2420 Size: 5.68 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 MUNS cuts ribbon on new munitions storage area [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt K. Tucker Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.