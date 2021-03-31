U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, speaks to guests at a ribbon cutting ceremony for new munitions storage modules on Area F at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 31, 2021. The three modules will allow 31st Munitions Squadron Airmen to pre-position munitions on the flightline, allowing faster delivery without the requirement of shutting down the highway between Areas F and G. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 10:19
|Photo ID:
|6579100
|VIRIN:
|210331-F-DV125-1019
|Resolution:
|3576x2384
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 MUNS cuts ribbon on new munitions storage area [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt K. Tucker Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31 MUNS cuts ribbon on new munitions storage area
LEAVE A COMMENT