Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    31 MUNS cuts ribbon on new munitions storage area [Image 2 of 3]

    31 MUNS cuts ribbon on new munitions storage area

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, speaks to guests at a ribbon cutting ceremony for new munitions storage modules on Area F at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 31, 2021. The three modules will allow 31st Munitions Squadron Airmen to pre-position munitions on the flightline, allowing faster delivery without the requirement of shutting down the highway between Areas F and G. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 10:19
    Photo ID: 6579100
    VIRIN: 210331-F-DV125-1019
    Resolution: 3576x2384
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 MUNS cuts ribbon on new munitions storage area [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt K. Tucker Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31 MUNS cuts ribbon on new munitions storage area
    31 MUNS cuts ribbon on new munitions storage area
    31 MUNS cuts ribbon on new munitions storage area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    31 MUNS cuts ribbon on new munitions storage area

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    ribbon cutting
    MUNS
    munitions storage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT