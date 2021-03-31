U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, speaks to guests at a ribbon cutting ceremony for new munitions storage modules on Area F at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 31, 2021. The three modules will allow 31st Munitions Squadron Airmen to pre-position munitions on the flightline, allowing faster delivery without the requirement of shutting down the highway between Areas F and G. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 10:19 Photo ID: 6579100 VIRIN: 210331-F-DV125-1019 Resolution: 3576x2384 Size: 4.94 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 MUNS cuts ribbon on new munitions storage area [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt K. Tucker Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.