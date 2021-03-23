U.S. Army Soldiers and Qatari forces respond to chemical threat at IS 21

The 318th Chemical Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, Task Force Spartan, sets up a tactical decontamination line, March 23, 2021, during exercise Invincible Sentry near Doha, Qatar. U.S. Central Command’s annual bilateral exercise enables U.S. and Qatar to work together toward prevailing against complex regional security challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)

