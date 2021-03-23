Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 06:38 Photo ID: 6578907 VIRIN: 210323-Z-XZ333-1038 Resolution: 5328x2772 Size: 2.77 MB Location: QA

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Soldiers and Qatari forces respond to chemical threat at IS 21 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.