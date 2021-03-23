Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Qatari forces respond to chemical threat at IS 21 [Image 4 of 7]

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Qatari forces respond to chemical threat at IS 21

    QATAR

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford 

    Task Force Spartan

    Qatari Special Forces guard detainee role-players in a simulated crisis scenario during exercise Invincible Sentry, March 23, 2021, near Doha, Qatar. U.S. Central Command’s annual bilateral exercise enables U.S. and Qatar to work together toward prevailing against complex regional security challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 06:38
    VIRIN: 210323-Z-XZ333-1039
    Location: QA
    #Qatar
    #CENTCOM
    #CBRN
    #USSOCCENT
    #TaskForceSpartan
    #318thChem
    #InSen21
    #USEMBASSYQatar

