Qatari Special Forces guard detainee role-players in a simulated crisis scenario during exercise Invincible Sentry, March 23, 2021, near Doha, Qatar. U.S. Central Command’s annual bilateral exercise enables U.S. and Qatar to work together toward prevailing against complex regional security challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers and Qatari forces respond to chemical threat at IS 21 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
