A U.S. Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal training instructor inspects a simulated improvised explosive device, March 7, 2021, during an IED identification class with 318th Chemical Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, Task Force Spartan near Doha, Qatar. The 318th Chemical Company out of Birmingham, Alabama, trained with other U.S. forces during U.S. Central Command’s exercise Invincible Sentry. The annual bilateral exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and regional security in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, Task Force Spartan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 06:03 Photo ID: 6578868 VIRIN: 210307-Z-XZ333-2013 Resolution: 5472x3156 Size: 2.74 MB Location: QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldiers learn about IEDs at IS 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.